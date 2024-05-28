Summerland Legion to honour 80th anniversary of D-Day with public ceremony

Photo: File photo - Summerland Legion Branch 22

As the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing in the Second World War approaches, the Summerland Legion is preparing to honour the occasion with a public event.

On Thursday, June 6, the legion will lower the flag at the local cenotaph at 11 a.m., and place a wreath and 80 memorial candles.

"The flag will be lowered by Able Seaman Dick Norris who was the lead man trailing a floating guide rope which the embarking soldiers used to guide them from ship to shore," reads a press release from the legion.

“Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy (France) to open the way to Germany from the West. Victory in the Normandy campaign would come at a terrible cost. The Canadians suffered the most casualties of any division in the British Army Group,” said legion president John Lawrie.

The public is encouraged to participate and help with the candles.

For more information, the branch can be reached at 250-494-2301.