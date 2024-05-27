Penticton to host BC Summer Games for 50th anniversary

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Mayor Julius Bloomfield at Okanagan College Monday announcing the return of the BC Summer Games to Penticton.

Penticton will welcome the province for the 50th anniversary of the BC Summer Games, half a century after the games were first held in the city.

At a press conference Monday, organizers and local dignitaries made the announcement that the games will be in the city in 2028, to much fanfare.

"We would like to congratulate you [Penticton] on the opportunity to host," said Niki Remesz, on behalf of the BC Games Society.

The games occur yearly, rotating through different cities in the province, attracting emerging top athletes aged nine to 18 in a variety of different sports. The very first BC Summer Games occurred in Penticton in 1978.

Games alumni have gone on to compete in the Canada Games, World Championships, and the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Local dignitaries expressed their excitement.

"I could not think of a better place to hold the BC Summer Games," said Penticton Indian Band Chief Greg Gabriel.

"It's about how we help each other develop as athletes so BC athletes can go out onto the world stage and do their very best," said Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

"We look forward to the games, we know we have the volunteers, we have the people to make it happen and make it happen well, and we look forward to being hosts to all of the athletes and supporters."