City of Penticton celebrating 'National AcessAbility Week'

The City of Penticton is celebrating National AccessAbility Week, running through June 1.

“This year, the theme for National AccessAbility is Forward Together: Accessibility and Inclusion for All, and Penticton maintains working towards this goal,” said Sarah Desrosiers, social development coordinator with the city, in a press release issued Monday.

“Within the last year the city has launched a number of initiatives and programs to support accessible public spaces and we look forward to sharing them with our community and beyond.”

The city encourages citizens to get involved with current and future plans to increase accessibility for community members of all ages and abilities.

Ways to do so include:

Review Penticton’s Accessibility Plan and share your comments online here.

Report an accessibility barrier online here.

Attend a "Try it for Free: Friends in Motion" class on Tuesday May 28 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Centre.

Participate in tours of the pool and fitness Room. Meet in the lobby and check in with the reception, or arrange a personal facility tour by contacting Darcey at [email protected].

Visit the Community Centre to fill out a feedback form on ideas for new programs or specialized equipment.

"Ensuring everyone of all abilities have access to recreational opportunities is pivotal to building a livable, accessible, vibrant and connected community,” said Darcey Godfrey, the city's recreation business supervisor.

“Accessible recreation can include adaptive programming, equipment, quieter work out times, and so much more. Everyone is invited to come out and learn what we have to offer.”

