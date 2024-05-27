Penticton's Peach Festival calling for fun-loving volunteers

Photo: File photo

With summer on the horizon, the Penticton Peach Festival is fast approaching, and the organization behind is ready to sign up volunteers to make the iconic free event fun for all.

"Behind this amazing summer tradition in Penticton are the unsung heroes - the selfless volunteers - whose dedication and hard work bring the festival to life," said Subrina Monteith, Peach Festival director, in a press release.

"By volunteering you are playing an important role in ensuring the festival continues to bring smiles to the faces of attendees and creates cherished memories for families. Whether you're a people person, a behind-the-scenes type or someone who loves to spread joy, you'll find the perfect role."

The festival runs Aug. 7-11 in Okanagan Lake Park.

Volunteers of all skill levels, ages and backgrounds are welcome and can work shifts into their day as they see fit throughout the five-day festival. In particular, team members are needed to watch barricades, keep the park clean and assist with the Peters Bros. Construction grand parade.

As thanks, volunteers will receive a Peach Fest t-shirt and an invite to the appreciation party following the festival.

For more information or to register, click here.