Action-packed June ahed in Penticton

Photo: Penticton and District Community Arts Council file photo

Summer is kicking off in the South Okanagan with family-friendly and action-packed events in the month of June.

The HaHaHa Kidzfest is back for another year at June 6-8, drawing thousands of children to Gyro Park for three days of fun.

“We can't wait to see all those school buses arrive with excited kids,” said Rachel Bland, festival organizer and board chair.

“It is guaranteed to be three days of performances, workshops, activities and fun!”

Artists from across the country, including The Kif Kif Sisters from Montreal, will be in attendance, with some other highlights including “Tales on the Trolley” (stories taking place on an actual trolley!), the Penticton Robotics Team with their robot on site, and Trixie the Clown emceeing on stage.

“This year the theme is 'Where our stories meet'” explained Bland.

“This underlying theme help us celebrate the art of storytelling in all its forms.”

From bouncy castles to face painting and food trucks, Bland explained the importance of the festival is not only for children, but also for the “professional artists, educators and elders that bring a wealth of talent and knowledge to the children."

”It is important to create an accessible and inclusive opportunity for children to expand their imagination and see what is possible in the bigger world,” she added.

“It is so important to show children what is possible, and we have such a great variation at the festival that children and adults can learn, dream and create great memories.”

The festival is now the largest outdoor arts and culture festival for children in the Okanagan. For more information, visit hahahakidzfest.ca

Kicking off May 31 and running for three days is the MegaVolt Festival, an e-mountain biking event featuring three challenge events, two races, demos and group rides, and rentals. Geared towards the electric mountain biking community, the event is set on the beach in Naramata and will also feature beer and entertainment.

For more information on the event and location(s), visit themegavolt.com

Geared more towards the adults in June are the Okanagan Spring Wine Festival on June 2 and running until June 23 with a variety of events (find tickets and more information here: thewinefestivals.com) and the Bacchanalia Food and Wine event at the Lakeside Resort on June 1,

“Bacchanalia Food and Wine Event was curated by our management, events, and marketing teams in 1998 and has been a staple at the resort ever since, with the exception of being required to take a hiatus from 2020 - 2023,” explained Sarah Welke, the weddings and special events coordinator.

“It is all about celebrating the wine industry in the Okanagan region and pairing it with delicious cuisine. It is a fantastic way to welcome and kick off the Spring season while celebrating the bounty of fresh local products. We are excited to welcome guests from near and far to the East Ballroom where we will eat, drink, and celebrate with 38 wineries, spanning from Osoyoos to West Kelowna.”

Welke describes the event as “extravagant,” encouraging guests to dress up in cocktail attire and enjoy the evening.

“Tickets include all of your wine tastings and culinary delights from 12 different food stations offered throughout the evening,” she added.

“Each winery will be offering 3-4 wines (over 130 wines to choose from!). Included in the 12 food stations, are five live cooking stations, including oyster-shucking, flambe, and more! Enjoy the inside where the action is, or rest out on our outdoor patios overlooking Okanagan Lake and Okanagan Park.”

A hotel package is being offered to ensure guests arrive home safely. The package includes two tickets to the event, early access and complimentary parking.

For more information, visit pentictonlakesideresort.com

Get the adrenaline pumping at the Penticton Speedway during the Northwest Sprint Tour on June 7 and 8.

The two-day event will feature some of the fastest cars on an oval track such as the Winged Sprint.

For more information and to grab tickets, visit pentictonspeedway.com