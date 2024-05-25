Operation Duck Drop has another successful year in Penticton

Contributed Monique Tamminga

Operation Duck Drop 2024 was a $61,000 success for two charities and the three lucky ducks that made it to the finish line first on Saturday, May 25 in Penticton.

Just over 2,600 bright yellow rubber ducks were dropped at the Green Mountain Road overpass into the Penticton Channel via a Penticton firefighter in a fire truck ladder basket. Around 100 people watched all the action take place.

This year Operation Duck Drop’s chosen charities were BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund and local children’s organization Dragonfly Pond Family Society.

“This event is all about community and it’s a big success. We’ve been very lucky to have the BC Professional Fire Fighters and they’ve allowed us to bring our little duck race to a provincial level which has become a dream come true,” said Sarah Tucker, who was one of the founders of the duck race and is also a board director.

After the ducks were dropped, some needed a little help from local firefighters who brought out the water hoses to push them along. Kayaks were also in the water to make sure all the stuck ducks were freed.

“We hear it will take around an hour for the ducks to make it down the channel,” said BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund event manager Devon Taylor.

Many from the BC Professional Fire Fighters came from Vancouver to be part of the event.

“This has been a great experience raising over $61,000. We couldn’t be happier with this partnership,” said Taylor.

“The money raised will go to the Burn Fund and locally to the Dragonfly Pond Society.”

Following the duck drop, the community was invited to an after party bbq at the end of the channel, where the ducks were all safely collected before entering Skaha Lake.

While the weather didn’t cooperate for the beginning, it luckily dried up for people to watch the ducks come in and enjoy the fun.

For several months now the public were invited to buy a single duck or a flock. The first three ducks to the finish line win $10,000, $2,500 and $1,000. The winners have not been announced as of press time.

There is still time to bid on items at the online auction to raise even more money for this charity event.

View all the auction items here.