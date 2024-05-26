Summerland animal rescue desperate for funds after taking in sick kittens while being full to capacity

Casey Richardson

The volunteers that run the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland couldn't say no to helping out some very sick newborn kittens, despite already being full to capacity.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of the Critteraid, said as a rescue, it's a delicate balance to taking in only what they can afford to care for.

"But then we get the calls and this person was lovely and they were trying their very best, but their cats had kittens and unfortunately some of them require medical assistance that they simply cannot afford. They did not and could not bring themselves to euthanizing this family, so they asked if we would consider surrendering," she said.

The rescue, which is all volunteer-run and relies on support from the public, needs help with donations for medical bills.

"We at Critteraid for the first time in a very long time are asking for financial assistance. It all seems to come at once and tomorrow I'm sure we will be okay. But for this crew, we are fundraising just to get through this moment of low funds."

Huot-Stewart said they are most worried about a tiny kitten who needs to spend at least the next week at the vet.

"We are calling them our pirate crew. Jack Sparrow is our biggest little worry at the moment and he needs to stay at the vet for a little bit of extra care," she added.

"We will keep you posted on Little Jack. He needs a little bit of a miracle, but he is getting the best care possible."

Donations can be made directly towards the care of the kittens by e-transferring to [email protected]