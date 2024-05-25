Renowned Artist Robert Bateman to visit Penticton Art Gallery

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Art Gallery announced that they will be receiving a special visit from a renowned Canadian painter in in July.

Artist Robert Bateman will be coming to the gallery for an intimate artist talk and book signing, followed by a larger public meet and greet, celebrating both the artist’s illustrious career and a belated celebration of his 94th birthday.

As part of the visit, the gallery said they will host "Unexpected Bateman," an exhibition that traces Bateman’s artistic journey and highlights his significant contributions to both the visual arts and environmental conservation.

The exhibition will run from July 5, 2024, to Sept, 14, 2024, offering visitors a comprehensive look at Bateman’s evolution as an artist and his profound impact on the art world.

Bateman's art began in representational styles and transitioned through various phases including impressionism and cubism, eventually found its true expression in realism.

"This style, capturing the essence of wildlife and nature, has brought him international acclaim. His works are part of numerous prestigious collections, such as the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole, WY, and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC," the museum said in heir press release.

Paul Crawford, curator of the exhibition, said he shared a his deep connection to Bateman’s work and holds admiration for Bateman’s dedication and artistry.

On the exhibition, Crawford said “I have hope the exhibition will reframe Bateman’s legacy within contemporary art history, offering visitors a deeper understanding of his work and influence.”

"Unexpected Bateman" will showcase a diverse range of Bateman’s work, including his early abstract pieces and the iconic wildlife paintings that have defined his career.

The exhibition aims to highlight Bateman’s artistic evolution and his lasting contributions to both art and conservation.

For more information about the exhibition and related events, head to the Penticton Art Gallery's website here.