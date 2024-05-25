Penticton crews finish work at Galt Avenue and Skaha Lake Road, new intersection opens

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton announced that the signalized intersection at Galt Avenue and Skaha Lake Road will be fully opened this weekend.

"Crews are making some finishing touches and then removing the barricades. This will make turning and travelling through this area much safer and easier," they said in their post.

Crews have shifted to South Main Street and Kinney Avenue to install new underground utilities and complete traffic safety upgrades.

The city said this requires a temporary road closure between Dawson Avenue and Secrest Avenue, which will be in place during normal construction hours, Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Also, Kinney Avenue (east of Skaha Lake Road) will be permanently closed and transformed into a greenspace for pedestrians and cyclists. A new pedestrian/cyclist flasher will also be installed to enhance safety.

In this section crews will be removing and replacing water, storm and electrical infrastructure, upgrading sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and installing new streetlights.

The city said construction is expected to extend into late summer.

Crews will also be milling and repaving on Main Street between Warren Avenue and Galt Avenue. Also, Skaha Lake Road will be repaved between Warren Avenue and Kinney Avenue.

The $10.5 million project, which includes the final leg of the lake-to-lake bike lane and other nearby traffic-calming and infrastructure improvements, began in May 2023 and is anticipated to be entirely completed by fall 2024.

For more details on road detours and the project timeline, visit penticton.ca/point-intersection.