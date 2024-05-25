Princeton launches VR experience to encourage people to discover the community

Casey Richardson

The Town of Princeton is working on attracting tourists through a virtual reality experience of the Similkameen River.

After a year and a half of work, the Princeton Visitor Centre has set up the Virtual Reality Room experience, where participants get to kayak the Similkameen River with a spectacular river view of the Red Ochre Bluffs.

Princeton Economic Development and Tourism Director Gary Schatz said the project really took hold after the floods in November of 2021, when the town lost a portion of the Kettle Valley Rail (KVR) Trail between Tulameen and Princeton.

“I felt it was important that people could still see the red ochre bluffs that are here,” Schatz said.

“The thought was, if we could create our kayaking experience down the river, it would give people an opportunity to see it from an angle they've never seen it before and do something that most people aren't capable of doing. The VR tour runs during the freshet, so the waters are high. And we had a couple of extreme kayakers in that did the filming for us.”

The experience also includes a flyover portion to get a different look at the town from an aerial view.

“It really provides some interesting perspective of the river and gives you a different aspect of the Town of Princeton with some new technology that we're always trying to embrace here.”

The project cost an estimated $25,000.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said it’s pretty cool people get to explore part of Princeton that they normally wouldn't get to explore.

“It gave us another feature at the Visitor Centre and really showcase something that the average tourist wouldn't be able to do,” he added.

Schatz said the feedback since fully launching the VR room in March has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

“I mean, you hear the wows and the oohs and the ahhs and you know, people who've never experienced Virtual Reality before, they get a chance to see something that's totally innovative.”

Castanet chatted with two visitors from the Lower Mainland, Desiree Carlson and Arturo Aguilar after they went through the experience.

“Oh, the beautiful river. I love it,” Aguilar said. “ Having it to be 360. It's amazing.”

“To me, it was a very soothing experience of being able to be in the water without being cold. That was awesome [to be] able to see all the surroundings.” Carlson added.

The hope is to add on more locations to the VR tours.

"Hopefully we can have a whole library at some point where people can come in and experience. We're doing some different, really innovative things here with animation and I'm working with some companies out on the coast. We're doing some things with Vancouver Film School," Schatz said.

The town has continually worked on drawing in more visitors, from the creation of their bronze sculpture walk to building timber archways at its two main entry points, and three large timber welcome signs greet people as they enter the town.

“Tourism is a big economic development driver here in town, it's probably about our fourth pillar, we have upwards of about 270 people in a town of 3000, that are in some way employed in the tourist industry the last time we took numbers,” Schatz said.

“It's significant, and tourism drives business into our coffee shops or restaurants, all of our stores. So we have a big focus on tourism this year and our Princeton Welcomes the World campaign is our way of kind of letting people know from all over that we're a welcoming community. And we hope to see them here.”

Coyne echoed that sentiment, and how hard the town has been working on attracting business.

“You drive through here and it looks like, for the most part, it looks like a new place, right? So people are stopping in, they're checking things out,” he said.

The town was also recently honoured at the Southern Interior Local Government Association, with an award for economic development for their #ReDiscover Princeton marketing campaign.

Schatz said it was an extensive campaign where the town ran social media campaigns, along with print and online advertising, billboards, magazines, and articles to attract people to the area.

“We generated over the two years we ran that campaign, in the neighbourhood of 65 million impressions. Definitely saw busiest years in tourism as a result, and just kind of trying to rebuild the energy here, because it was really important,” He added.

“After the flood, there was so much talk, and everybody saw the devastation here, and it kind of the rediscover idea was to show that the town is building back, everything's coming back.”

Coyne said it was “pretty cool” to receive that recognition since they’ve been working hard on their economic plan and economic development.

“We're being noticed and I think that was so important, especially post-flood is not just being known as a place that went through that catastrophe but, as a sign of resilience and determination. That we're here and we're not going anywhere.”

Check out the virtual tour at the Princeton Visitor Centre for free anytime during business hours, seven days a week.