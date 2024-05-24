Penticton Rotary hosting annual Pioneers Reception honouring the community's past

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton

The Penticton Rotary Club is looking forward to hosting its annual Pinoeers Reception.

On Saturday, May 25 from 2 to 4:30 p.m., all are welcome to join the celebration.

"Enjoy an afternoon of conversation and refreshments honouring Penticton & district pioneers and descendants of the original inhabitants of this region," reads a press release about the event.

"The Syilx elders of the Penticton Indian Band who have lived amongst us for decades."

There will be refreshments available and plenty of opportunity to meet new like-minded friends in the community.