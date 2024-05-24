SOS Pride hosting Penticton-based documentary sneak peek fundraiser

Photo: Casey Richardson Crowds came out to a discussion panel on gender and identity as a part of the TransMan docu-series' final episode

After a successful and well-attended discussion panel on gender and identity as a part of local documentary, a Penticton group supporting the regional 2SLGBTQIA+ community is hosting a sneak-peek of the first two episodes.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society is hosting a fundraiser at The Dream Cafe as a part of the fundraiser for the TransMan docu-series.

The six-part documentary, which is being produced by the filmmaking side of Tempest Theatre & Film Society, following the story of Kyler Sahlmark and the obstacles and joys of his transition from female to male.

A recent discussion panel at Tempest was hosted to be filmed as part of the final episode.

The series received seed funding from a Telus Storyhive program called ‘Voices’ and the Saturday evening’s event is also a fundraising opportunity to help cover production costs and to promote the series in order to reach a wider audience. The full series will be available on Telus OptikTV in the fall of 2024.

Attendees will get to see episodes one and two before they are released, and will hear from Sahlmark's fiance Yanti, who will be sharing her inspiring original songs.

People can purchase a ticket online (pay what you can), or make a donation at the door, but it is not required.

"Everyone is invited to attend and share in the joy of this incredibly inspiring project! Let's kick off Pride month early at The Dream Cafe and come together to celebrate our vibrant 2SLGBTQIA+ community in the South Okanagan and Similkameen," SOS Pride said in their press release.

Advance online tickets available here.