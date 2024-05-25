Penticton hosting annual group exhibition of up-and-coming pottery artists

Photo: The Penticton Potters' Guild

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council is excited to welcome the community to their annual group pottery show featuring the next generation of artists in the pottery field.

On Saturday, June 1, check out the up-and-coming creators at the Leir House.

"For this year’s annual pottery show, the youth have taken on the challenge to put their skills to the test. By combining traditional techniques with their innovative ideas, these next generation of potters will show us the infinite potential of clay," reads a press release from the arts council.

The opening reception June 1 will take place from 3 to 5 p.m., with live music and refreshments.

The PDCAC galleries are currently open Wednesdays through Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The NextGen pottery exhibition will run June 1 through July 20.

To find out more about our exhibitions and events, click here.