City of Penticton property tax notices arriving in mailboxes

Property tax notices from the City of Penticton will be arriving soon, and the deadline to pay is earlier than usual this year.

New provincial legislation dictates that the taxes will now be due on the first business day in July, which is July 2.

Physical copies are on the way to local mailboxes, and anyone with a MyCity account can find them online as well.

Payments can be made in the following ways:

Pay online through your financial institution with either online or telephone banking services (allow 3-5 business days for the city to receive it)

Pay online with your credit card or in-person with Visa or MasterCard (applicable surcharges will be applied)

Send a cheque by mail or courier, or place it in the drop box outside City Hall. Payments must be received by July 2

Pay in person at City Hall, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Eligible homeowners should claim their provincial Homeowner Grant by July 2, which can be done online or by calling the provincial government directly at 1-888-355-2700. gov.bc.ca/homeownergrant

Property tax deferment information is also available online here.