Penticton's 100 Men Who Care have biggest successful charitable event yet

Photo: Contributed Men giving back to the community at the latest 100 Men Who Care event.

Penticton's 100 Men Who Care had a wonderful time giving away funds at their most recent event.

On May 21, the charitable group of local community-minded men gathered at The Nest to enjoy some great food and drinks, and allocated the quarterly charitable giving amount. The event was sponsored by members Elmer Pellerine and Michael Allen.

"We're happy to report that we reached an all-time high in donations for a single event, with $7,500 shared between three animal welfare charities: Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team Society, Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society and Critteraid. Way to go, guys!" reads an update from Aaron McRann, the organization's chief executive officer.

The funds were allocated following presentations from the charities as follows:

Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT): $4,500

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary: $1,500

Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society: $1,500

"Special thanks to all of the new guys who came to check us out," McRann added.

"We hope to see you at our upcoming events on September 10 and November 19."

The 100 Men group focuses on a different charitable theme every quarter of the year. Members contribute $100 donations per meeting that are then pooled, and at each meeting, the men in attendance hear from local charities and vote on how to allocate the funds.

It is a way to give back to the community, while also making new friends and networking.

The group has donated nearly $200,000 in total to local worthy causes over its tenure.

Anyone curious about becoming a member of the group can attend for free to try it out!

For more information on 100 Men Who Care and how to get involved, click here.