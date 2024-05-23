Penticton/Summerland school district hosting community fair for young families seeking information

Photo: Contributed

School District 67 in Penticton/Summerland is excited to present the Early Years Community Fair, open to all young families interested in connecting with community partners, elementary schools and families.

The first session of the event takes place at Memorial Park in Summerland on Thursday, May 23, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., followed by a session on Thursday, June 6 at Marina Way Park in Penticton during the same hours.

All families with children under the age of 5 are invited to attend the event, which will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

Attendees will be able to meet with representatives from the local school district and relevant community partners.