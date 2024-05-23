Smash Broadway hit 'Come From Away' landing in Penticton for two nights only

Photo: Contributed

A Tony-award winning musical sharing an incredible true story is coming to Penticton.

"Come From Away," the Broadway smash hit that tells the story of a tiny Canadian town that welcomed the world in the wake of 9/11, is landing at the South Okanagan Events Centre for two nights only this September.

The much-lauded show follows the citizens of Gander, Newfoundland, who opened their arms to unexpected people from around the planet when planes were grounded at their small airport after the events of Sept. 11, 2001.

Roughly 7,000 passengers were stranded in the village, and out of tragedy came inspiring enduring friendships and connections that last to this day. The musical explores the stories of real people during that time, with incredible music and choreography.

It has been a smash hit at venues around the world, earning Tony awards and nominations, and Grammy nominations for the original cast recording.

Now, the national tour is coming to the Okanagan for two nights only in Penticton.

The shows will take place on Sept. 24 and 25, and tickets go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.