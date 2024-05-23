Okanagan Forest Task Force to clean biggest dumping site they have seen

Photo: OFTF

The Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) will have their hands full this weekend.

The group of volunteers dedicated to cleaning up debris left in local forests is headed to Okanagan Falls this Saturday to clean up the largest illegal dumping site the team has come across.

Back in November 2023, OFTF toured the encampment that was full of travel trailers, motorhomes, metal, tons of garbage, and burnt cars.

OFTF founder Kane Blake says dozens of volunteers are headed to tackle the cleanup located up Commercial Road.

"Myself and a couple of others will be heading there Friday morning to start organizing piles and demoing a few things. I will also be camping in the area Friday night and Saturday night. If you wish to camp with us, please let me know through Messenger," Blake said.

Members from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) will also be on hand assisting.

"This is a very large cleanup and we will also have some very large heavy equipment helping. The RDOS has gotten us four bins, and we will also have people hauling to the local landfill," Blake added.

According to a nearby resident, the dump site at OK Falls has been building for years.

Contributed