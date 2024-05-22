Slack Alley returns to downtown Penticton alleyway to kickoff summer

Photo: Douglas Drouin Slack Alley in 2023 was a colourful space for family, friends, food and fun.

Once again the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association (DPBIA) will be bringing back family-friendly parties to the laneway between 200 Main and Martin Street.

The first Slack Alley returns on Sunday, filling the street with entertainment, delicious food, and endless fun.

The DPBIA said they have a diverse range of activities and attractions for all ages, with live music from local musicians, live painting, engaging children’s activities, refreshing beverages and more.

“We are ecstatic to bring Slack Alley back to our community as the kickoff to our event season," Brett Turner, Executive Director of the DPBIA said in the news release. “The DPBIA is dedicated to infusing vibrancy into our

downtown spaces.”

The DPBIa thanked their community and corporate sponsors, including the City of Penticton, The Hub on

Martin, Penticton Art Gallery, and Amuzing Fun Rentals.

For more information about the event, head to downtownpenticton.org.

Join the party in the laneway between 200 Main and Martin Street from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 26.