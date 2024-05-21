Crowds love the annual Keremeos Rodeo

The Keremeos Rodeo was a roaring success this weekend.

Crowds gathered for the highly-anticipated yearly event to enjoy the spectacle on the rodeo grounds, and for the after-hours dancing and mixing events.

The May long weekend event is a staple in the community every year.

If you missed the fun, don't worry, it will be back in 2025. In the meantime, take a peek through the photo gallery for a taste of the excitement.