Penticton city staff looking in to possible downtown parkade

Photo: Castanet

City staff in Penticton will be taking a look at the future of downtown parking, including a potential parkade.

At Tuesday's meeting, city council voted to move ahead with a $50,000 study to "assess the current and future public parking needs, including opportunities for a downtown parkade," with funds coming from a reserve earmarked for parking matters.

The goal is to get ahead of potential density infill coming to the downtown area.

"There are a number of known properties in downtown area that are currently used for parking that are in various stages of [development]," said Steven Collyer, Penticton's housing and policy initiatives manager.

"So planning ahead for the loss of those spaces, potentially, some public lands, some private lands. That was really the reasoning for this ... we heard from a number of people through the engagement period that there was real interest in seeing a parkade downtown, sort of like adding density of parking versus having surface level [parking]."

Some on council initially balked at the $50,000 price tag for the study. But after first opposing, Coun. Amelia Boultbee decided to vote in favour, after verifying that the study will include a cost estimate for the potential parkade.

"The issue with consultants is that you say 'Oh, it's $50,000,' and then you get the report and then they say it's another $50,000 to know the cost. So understanding the scope upfront ... it really does matter," Boultbee said.

"Everyone's heard it here in public, that the report is going to include cost."

Funding for the study was approved, with Couns. James Miller and Helena Konanz opposed.