Great laughs, great cause at upcoming charitable comedy night in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

Have a laugh and support a great cause at an upcoming comedic fundraiser in Penticton.

On Thursday, May 30 at The Hub on Martin, lauded comedian Tim Nutt will headline the evening of entertainment facilitated by Train Wreck Comedy, which will be sending proceeds right back to Dragonfly Pond Society.

"Train Wreck Comedy is all about spreading joy, embracing inclusivity, and strengthening community ties," shared Rob Balsdon, owner of Train Wreck Comedy.

"If we can lend a hand in raising awareness and funds for local charities like Dragonfly Pond Family Society through a night of hilarious comedy, count us in every time!"

Dragonfly Pond is a non-profit organization that supports families with children aged 0-18 in the South Okanagan-Similkameen who are experiencing disabilities or complex care needs.

“Funds raised from the comedy night will go directly toward running programs that make a difference in the lives of our families,” says Eryn Wiedner, program coordinator at Dragonfly Pond Family Society.

“It has become more challenging to raise funds in recent years and our program costs have increased and our membership is ever-growing. Our hope is to raise $5,000 at this comedy night and most importantly, we are looking forward to a fun evening!”

The event headliner, Tim Nutt, is described as a "comedic explorer with an innate ability to provoke uproarious laughter," and a blend between Billy Connolly and George Carlin.

Tickets are $40 each and are available online here.