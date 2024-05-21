Penticton hosting Three's Company pub crawl

Photo: Contributed

Fans of the beloved 80s sitcom "Three's Company" can rejoice and have some fun at an upcoming themed pub crawl in Penticton.

On Sunday, May 26, get dressed up and join the "Mrs. Roper Romp," featuring trivia, bingo, signature drinks, prize giveaways and more at multiple Penticton locations.

A ticket gets you one beverage at The Hub, Slackwater and The Barking Parrot, and all the activities in between.

It all starts at 2 p.m. at The Hub, with a photo booth. Then, Slackwater will host Three's Company trivia and prize giveaways.

At 4 p.m., there will be a parade down the street for all in costume, heading to the Barking Parrot to finish of the afternoon with more prizes and activities.

