Dropkick Murphys announce Penticton date

Photo: Contributed

Dropkick Murphys will rock the stage in Penticton this fall.

On Oct. 15, the band will bring their international show with punk band Pennywise and Irish rockers The Scratch to the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Dropkick Murphys has been touring since 1996, known for their Boston rock 'n' roll underdog vibe.

Tickets to the Penticton show will be $76.50, plus additional fees.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First box office at the SOEC.