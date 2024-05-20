Freshen up your spring look in Penticton

Photo: Visit Penticton

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Refresh your look after that spring clean-out with Okanagan style.

Penticton’s Ad Hoc, located at 261 Main Street, boasts hard-to-find designer clothing, carrying lines such as Black Crane, Rachel Comey, and much more including works by independent artisans and designers.

With personalized service, you’ll find clothing, shoes and accessories, as well as home goods, and if a private appointment is more your style, Ad Hoc has you covered.

Can’t make it in person? Don’t fret - Ad Hoc delivers for free within Canada on orders over $150, so fill up that shopping cart online!

For more information, visit in store or online at shopadhoc.com

New arrivals for summer have hit the shelves at The Bum Wrap, located at 285 Main St in Penticton.

You’ll find everything you need, from clothing for men, women, and kids, to swimsuits, shoes and denim, The Bum Wrap carries big name brands and has been a staple in Penticton since 1979.

See why The Bum Wrap boasts the hashtag #lifeisbetterinpenticton when you visit The Bum Wrap by either visiting in store, or shopping online at thebumwrap.com

Eskala Mountain Sports is the perfect stop to find clothing that’s both fashionable and versatile for those active summer days - you’ll find everything you need from active wear to sunglasses.

Visit Eskala Mountain Sports in person at 101-136 Front St in Penticton or online at eskalamountainsports.com

A refresh for spring doesn’t have to just include your wardrobe - it can also include your hair and skin, too, and Penticton has you covered with both La Creme Skin Care & Boutique and Okanoggin Barbers Men’s Grooming and Fine Retail.

La Creme’s shelves are lined with lotions, candles, and other self-care items guaranteed to have you feeling your best for summer, while Okanoggin Barbers’s will have your hair feeling fresh.

Okanoggin Barbers also carries a retail line, so be sure to check out what they have in store, too!

La Creme can be found at 101-207 Main St, or online at lacremeluxe.com, while Okanoggin Barbers is located at 254 Ellis St and online at okanogginbarbershop.com

And if you’re looking to don some real Penticton fashion, be sure to stop by the Downtown Community Market every Saturday morning, because the Penticton Visitor Centre will be selling all things Penticton related at their very own stall, alongside many other unique local downtown vendors.

For more Penticton fun, click here.