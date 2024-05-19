Apex Freestyle Ski Club reflects on club success as young athletes continue to shine

Photo: Mihaela Farcau The Performance Team that qualified for Junior Nationals: L to R Leo Longstreet, Coach Ethan Phillips, Francesca Farcau, Jackson Kendall, Brandon Van Schalm, Emelie McCaughey and head coach Rob Kober Missing: Charlie Longstreet Athletes who also qualified to compete at Junior Nationals: Lyla Ritchie U14, Lillian MCCaughey U14

Despite less-than-ideal snow conditions at the start of winter, the Apex Freestyle Ski Club is celebrating a “terrific season with great experiences and results” from their athletes.

Eight Apex Freestyle athletes qualified for the Junior National Mogul Championships, and six brought home solid results.

Head Coach Rob Kober, who previously spent 16 years coaching multiple Canadian Olympic teams, mentored the B.C. Freestyle Team, coached the Chinese Olympic Freestyle Team, and guided Canadian mogul skier Mikael Kingsbury to his Olympic gold medal in 2018, has been back with the local team for two years.

“The kids had a great year and it was super gratifying,” he said. “Despite being a relatively not-so-great snow year, we had super training. We actually managed to have consistently good training all year long up at Apex.”

The team was focused on oriented goals for each athlete, such as qualifying new jumps and building consistency in complete performances with their new tricks.

“We set markers for their speed and technical quality of both the skiing and the jumping, and they largely met those. I know it sounds super cliché, but you do a good job with the training and the results take care of themselves. And that's totally how it worked out for our kids this year.”

One of the major highlights was from Emelie McCaughey, who distinguished herself by not only winning U16 singles gold at the Junior National Mogul Championships but also recording the highest score of any female athlete in any age group (70.06).

McCaughey was also recently selected to the BC provincial mogul team, which is composed of the best mogul skiers in the province who will represent BC in provincial, national, and international competitions.

With that team, the hope is to qualify athletes for the Canadian National Mogul Team and prepare them for continued success on the World Cup and Olympic stage.

“Although a great honor, she plans to defer the invitation and continue training with the Apex Freestyle Club under head coach Rob Kober in order to complete high school in Penticton,” Sarah Holeton with Freestyle Apex said.

Jackson Kendell and Leo Longstreet earned fifth and sixth place competing at the Junior National Mogul Championships in the U16 category as well.

Photo: Dani Elle L to R: Hunter Hyde and Jay Rudyk. Okanagan Freestyle Cup 2024 at Apex Mountain Jay earned a bronze in moguls.

“None of them were too sure how it would go. A couple of them had competed at junior nationals before, but this year I think they moved up in the age category and did a pretty good job for themselves with not getting too wrapped up in going there to try to win or anything but just doing their best runs and they all did,” Kober said.

The ski club’s Jackson Kendell is only 14 years old and has dominated the U16 all season with his amazing jumping.

Holeton said they also had Brandon Van Schalm, their only U18 athlete, who had an amazing last season with the club, earning a gold for moguls at the Timber Tour Competition at Silver Star.

While their competition team is just a small core group of six or so kids, they had a total of around 60 or 70 kids across all programs in the past year.

“The fact that our numbers are up a little bit despite a tough winter, I think is a good sign. We definitely had really good turnout. We had a kind of disappointing turnout for our winter break camp. It was kind of just the expected committed kids,” Kober said.

“Then for our spring break camp, towards the end of the season, we had a fantastic turnout, which I didn't really expect.

“We're trending right now in the right direction. Skiing always has its ups and downs, especially [with] small clubs like ours.”

Even with the season off to a slow start, thanks to milder temperatures and a serious lack of snow through November and December, Apex ended up holding a competition in place of another hill.

“We had Mount Washington on the island, which was supposed to host one of the provincial competitions this year, and they had to cancel because they had no snow,” Kober added.

“We picked up part of that competition. So some of our kids that may not have competed or made the trip all the way out to the island were able to compete right here at home, and so that kind of worked out good for the club.”

The club has already moved into springtime training off the hill, starting up their water ramp and trampoline training for their competition team from now through the middle of June.

“Then we'll take another short break to let the kids finish up school, and then we'll do two big summer camps, one in early July and the other one in the middle of August.”

The kids are down in Oliver at Covert Farms running through a progression of learning new tricks first on the trampoline and then onto water ramp jumps.

“Landing in water allows them to have a little more of a buffer for those missed jumps to try to build consistency to take it on snow in the fall.”

Kober said for him as a coach, the general goal is to take one next step in a progression of adding to the athletes' repertoire.

“Some sort of spin to their trick or adding new grabs, but everyone will have a goal of learning something new and trying to build some consistency with that to take it safely to snow in the fall,” he added.

“Then we'll kind of go through that whole process again and just try to get a little bit better on the skiing side, a little bit faster, a little bit more complex and difficult jumps. Gradually try to put that all together into one package for competition-type performance and train it until it's consistent, and hopefully we'll have the same kind of success in the competitions that we had this year.”

The performance team members will start up a few weeks before the ski hill opens to the public.

For more information on the team and available programs, head to their website here.

