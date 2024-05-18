Experience the fun of lawn bowling at the Penticton club's open house

Photo: Philippa Keys

The Penticton Lawn bowling club is ready to welcome anyone who would like to come and "experience the fun of lawn bowling," hosting an open house next month.

On June 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people are invite to embrace summer and roll those bowls.

"Once again we have students from Penticton high school and Holy cross coming and playing for the first time. By the end of May we will have had over 300 students come and try lawn bowling for the first time," Philippa Keys, the Publicity and Marketing Director, said.

"Some of these students are amazingly good and who knows, maybe we will have a BC star in the making."

Players can come out seven days a week through the summer, before the club moves indoors and switches to carpet bowling until next season.

A student membership is $75.00, parents and other family members can also join as a $200 membership to bowl year round.

Head to pentictonlawnbowls.ca for more information.