Penticton council to review changes to OCP to help creation of affordable and attainable housing

Two reports from the City of Penticton staff with plans designed to accelerate the creation of affordable and attainable housing will go before council on Tuesday.

“One of Council’s priorities is ensuring that Penticton is a livable and accessible community and the proposed changes are intended to further that goal,” Steven Collyer, the City’s housing and policy initiatives manager, said in a news release.

“The changes reflect the work done by the Official Community Plan Housing Task Force and bring us in line with new provincial regulations. The proposals also went through an extensive public engagement process and that feedback was key in developing the amendments coming forward.”

Proposed changes to the Official Community Plan include:

Directing more growth and allowing higher density in the built-up area

Designating large major commercial streets as Mixed Use to support housing

Consolidating several land use designations to provide more flexibility in future housing forms

Increasing the allowable building height on the 400-700 block of Main Street from three-storeys to 10-storeys to match other areas around the downtown

Removal of Spiller Road as growth area and redesignated as Rural Residential

Collyer’s OCP report also recommends future work the City should do, including a review of downtown parking needs and creation of a Social Housing Plan.

Proposed changes to the Zoning Bylaw include:

Implementing provincial small-scale multi-unit housing regulations (up to four units per lot)

Implementing transit-oriented area regulations for the areas around Penticton Plaza, Peachtree Square, and Cherry Lane Mall

Remove on-site residential parking requirements in the downtown

Remove on-site parking requirements for secondary suites and carriage houses

Remove RSM (Manufactured Home Park) zoning from 1050 Spiller Road

“The housing needs assessment report clearly identified the need for more housing across the entire spectrum and these proposals are significant steps towards meeting those needs,” Collyer said. “These changes offer a balanced approach that will support smart growth as Penticton’s population continues to grow.”

Council will first review the changes on May 21 and then decide on forwarding the changes to a public hearing tentatively scheduled June 3 at City Hall.

The full version of both reports is available at www.penticton.ca/agendas