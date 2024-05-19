JCI Penticton back with annual food drive

Photo: File photo

JCI Penticton is looking forward to hosting their 7th Annual Valley Food Drive next weekend.

On Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cherry Lane Mall parking lot, the public are welcome to come on down with donations of food and hygienic products.

Every year JCI chooses a different charity to support. This year all donations are going to the Ooknakane Friendship Centre.

"We chose the Ooknakane Friendship Centre because of their dedication to their mission 'to deliver accessible programs and services that support Indigenous peoples living in urban areas and away from home to achieve their vision of health, wellness, and prosperity,'" explains a press release from JCI.

"During the difficult times with the increased cost of living, specifically the cost of food, we want to make a positive impact in the community. We encourage businesses and individuals alike to donate. We have brought on a sponsor, Total Restoration, that will help us with transportation of all the donations."

Total Restorations also has a bin set up at their location for donations leading up to the event.

"We encourage other businesses that want to make an impact to contact our committee chair Kriss Campbell at [email protected] about having a box for donations for their employees or customers!"

And all welcome at the event on May 25. Anyone looking to volunteer, meet some people and make an impact can find out more here.