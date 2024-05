Photo: Google Maps

Princeton residents are advised that Tulameen Avenue will be closed during the day this upcoming Thursday.

From 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., 225 -300 Tulameen Avenue will be undergoing geotechnical work.

There will be a detour available using Dewdney Street and Angela Avenue.

"Please obey all traffic signs and flaggers that may be in the area.," reads a press release from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

"Thank you for your cooperation in this matter."