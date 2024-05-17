Penticton joining movement to raise awareness about skin cancer

Photo: Save Your Skin

The City of Penticton is joining 50 other municipalities in the province by declaring May "Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month" to bring greater awareness to the public about the disease.

“As the temperatures rise, we often think about ways to stay cool and that’s important. Just as vital, though, is making sure you’re protecting your skin by having the right sunscreen and applying it,” said Mayor Julius Bloomfield, in a press release issued Friday.

“We’re grateful for the educational work of Save Your Skin and thankful for the free sunscreen dispensers they have put out at hot spots around the community.”

The Save Your Skin Foundation founder and Stage IV melanoma survivor Kathleen Barnard will address city council on sun safety including her personal experience fighting cancer.

The foundation offers free public sunscreen dispensers, which will be available in Penticton at the following locations this summer:

Tourism Penticton

Penticton Chamber of Commerce

Barefoot Beach Resort

Skaha Meadows Golf Course

Penticton Speedway

The dispensers are automatic and touchless, filled with Health Canada-approved zinc oxide-based SPF 30 sunscreen for anyone who needs it.

The foundation notes that it is free of common allergens and toxic ingredients including oxybenzone, avobenzone, retinyl palminate, PEG, parfume, and sodium lauryl sulphate.

“Studies show that young people still aren’t taking sun safety seriously despite incidence rates rising every year,” said founder Barnard.

“Skin cancer can be deadly, but it is also highly preventable.”

The foundation offers tips to those enjoying the outdoors. Limit time in direct sunlight, seek shade, cover up with hats and long sleeves and pants, and use sunscreen 20 minutes before sun exposure, and reapply every two hours or after swimming.