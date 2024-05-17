Penticton's Pure Gym hosting the 9th Annual Summer Solstice Yoga Event

Photo: PURE Gym

It's time to welcome in the Summer Solstice in Penticton with open arms and a good stretch.

Pure Gym & Juicery is encouraging movement for their 9th Annual Summer Solstice Event.

"Summer Solstice - the time of year when the light is at its peak and the energy is most potent creating an opportunity to raise your vibration to its highest potential and set the stage for the rest of your year," they shared in their event announcement,



"Come celebrate this year’s Summer Solstice with Pure on our roof top parkade, overlooking beautiful views of Penticton and Lake Okanagan while moving, sipping (your choice of beverage), and being in community."

This year's 75 minute practice will be led by a team of instructors through breath work, warm ups, flows and restorative movement.

Join in with some movement on Thursday, June 13. Doors open 6:30 p.m., with the class starting at 7 p.m.

A limited amount of Early Bird tickets are available now for $35 and include a refreshment, which can be found online here.