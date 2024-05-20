Apex Freestyle Snowboard Club excited to see club success growing just a few years in

Photo: Josh Shulman

The Apex Freestyle Snowboard Club is celebrating a successful year of getting all their competing members on the podium at each event and an expanding group of kids on the slopes.

Program director and head coach Josh Shulman said the program's main goal is to create “snowboarders for life.”

Second to that is getting kids out to events so they can meet other kids, ride with other kids, and compete against other kids.

"Just focusing on building that culture of snowboarding, it's fun and experiences first, and then everything else, winning events and [getting medals], that comes second. So the goal is to continue to develop this to produce more snowboarders,” he added.

In the 2023-24 season the club saw roughly 22 kids join up, factoring in their Christmas camps, Spring Break camps, and 11-week program, which is geared towards rider development and fun.

“We have four kids in what we call our performance program. So those are the kids that are committed to two days a week on snow, and going to events,” Shulman said.

“The kids have grown and wanted to get out and compete at things like boardercross, banked slaloms and freestyle events, so we committed to that this year.”

The season was off to a slow start, thanks to milder temperatures and a serious lack of snow through November and December.

Apex had to open with limited terrain, totalling 15 runs out of 80 at the beginning of the season. Then in January, a cold snap came through the province that saw temperatures drop to as low as minus 30 C at local resorts, forcing temporary closures.

“The lack of snow I think definitely was hard to keep the stoke up in the beginning. I think we saw a bit of a drop off in numbers this year, because of the lack of snow, especially at the beginning of the season,” Shulman said.

“We have a cold snap every year. It's not like it was extreme. It just so happened that this year that cold snap came after a really warm spell too, with no snow. So it was super strange.

“But that cold snap also coincided with our first event of the season and some places around BC cancelled events that weekend. But BC snowboard powered through. So our kids that we had put in six or seven-hour days in almost minus 30 C, it was pretty interesting.”

Shulman added that they did lose one boardercross event that was canceled due to lack of snow, but that was it.

Heading forward, the club hopes to see themselves rise to the success level of their partners at the Apex Freestyle Ski Club.

“We're kind of in the shadow of a super successful ski program,” Shulman said. “They've been around for a long time, they've produced some Olympians. I think we have the potential to get there because the quality of terrain that we have at Apex just produces good snowboarders.”

With working with the hill, developing their program and improving the parks, Shulman said he expects to see the club continue to grow.

“Plus, what I'm really stoked on is we have a really awesome core of young riders,” he added. “So that's only going to bring out more as they grow. It's not like we're starting with a bunch of like 12 or 13-year-olds that are going to grow out of the program very soon, we've got a really good core of eight to nine to 10-year-olds.”

This year for the summertime, the club has added trampoline sessions and skate park meetups on Sundays.

“So our whole crew gets together at the skate park every Sunday just to hang out and work on our skills and basically just see each other and have fun.”

The team will also be working with SilverStar Freestyle to use their dry slope with an airbag.

The performance members will start up a few weeks before the hills open come winter with dry land training.

Photo: Josh Shulman Apex Teammates Breckin Willment is awarded 1st place and Chase Griesbretch is awarded 3rd place at the BCSnowboard Freestyle Silverstar U11

Photo: Josh Shulman Apex teammate Stone Shulman is awarded 1st place and Max Hodges is awarded 3rd place at the BC Snowboard Freestyle Silverstar U15 event