Penticton 'Jail and Bail' event a huge success raising cash for local kids in crisis

Photo: Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce The Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce's own Michael Magnusson was one of those locked up for charity this week.

A number of light-hearted arrests in Penticton this week led to help for local children.

On Wednesday, May 15, the Cops for Kids "Jail and Bail" event took place in the city, seeing Penticton RCMP members "arrest" law-abiding citizens who had been nominated by friends, family and co-workers to participate in the fundraising event, taking them behind bars until they could raise bail in the form of donations to the cause.

"It was a day full of laughter and fun as the unsuspecting citizens were taken into custody by our Red Serge wearing officers and presented before a judge to answer to their charges," says event organizer and Cops for Kids team member Sgt. Laurie Rock, in a press release issued Thursday.

“Working in conjunction with some 'snitches,' we were able to arrest these citizens for all sorts of offences including, providing terrible coffee to employees, talking too much on the job, impersonating the tooth fairy, excessive speed on an E-Bike and many more."

All the arrestees had a great time and were able to raise their bail to support programming for local children suffering from a medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

"Bail was set by our judge and some detainees had some large amounts to come up with, depending on the 'crime,' but big or small they did it with smiles on their faces and in relatively short time frames," Rock said.

"It’s always heart warming to see the community come together."

The following local businesses and individuals participated:

Cherry Lane Shopping Centre

Steve Thompson – Team Thompson / Chamberlain Real Estate Group

Rona - Penticton

Total Restoration – Penticton

The Bike Barn

Dr. Shelley Bedard – Bentham Dental Clinic

Community Futures – Penticton

Cary Schneiderat – McLeod & Schneiderat Lawyers

Penticton Chamber of Commerce

McDonald's – Penticton

Sherwood Signs & Graphics

RCMP said the event was overall a "huge success" and thanks all participants.