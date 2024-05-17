Penticton Eagles donate $12k to Penticton Regional Hospital

Photo: Contributed

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is proud to have presented a $12k donation to the Penticton Regional Hospital's ongoing work upgrading their services.

A portion will go towards improving and expanding the oncology unit, while the rest will be spread across various departments at the hospital.

The Eagles raise funds through a variety of avenues:

An annual yard sale

Friday night dinners and Saturday burgers to members each week

Organizing 50/50 draws

Conducting meat draws

The SOS Medical Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to Eagles, and for their support for the Penticton Regional Hospital since 1996.