235794
234072
Penticton  

Penticton Eagles donate $12k to Penticton Regional Hospital

Eagles donate $12k to PRH

- | Story: 487837

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is proud to have presented a $12k donation to the Penticton Regional Hospital's ongoing work upgrading their services.

A portion will go towards improving and expanding the oncology unit, while the rest will be spread across various departments at the hospital.

The Eagles raise funds through a variety of avenues:

  • An annual yard sale
  • Friday night dinners and Saturday burgers to members each week
  • Organizing 50/50 draws
  • Conducting meat draws

The SOS Medical Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to Eagles, and for their support for the Penticton Regional Hospital since 1996.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Penticton News

235160