Penticton Eagles donate $12k to Penticton Regional Hospital

The Fraternal Order of Eagles is proud to have presented a $12k donation to the Penticton Regional Hospital's ongoing work upgrading their services.
A portion will go towards improving and expanding the oncology unit, while the rest will be spread across various departments at the hospital.
The Eagles raise funds through a variety of avenues:
- An annual yard sale
- Friday night dinners and Saturday burgers to members each week
- Organizing 50/50 draws
- Conducting meat draws
The SOS Medical Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to Eagles, and for their support for the Penticton Regional Hospital since 1996.