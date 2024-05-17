Keremeos Rodeo ready for a good time this weekend

Photo: Second Shot Drill Production Team
The Keremeos Rodeo is gearing up for a good time this May long weekend.
On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the action in town will be focused on the Keremeos Rodeo Grounds, with plenty of fun spectacles and competitions for the whole family to enjoy.
Highlighted activities include:
Saturday
- 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast at Rodeo Grounds
- 1 p.m. Barrel racing and pole bending
Sunday
- 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast at Rodeo Grounds
- 9:30 a.m. Cowboy Church at Rodeo Grounds
- 1 p.m. B.C.R.A. Rodeo & CCA Barrel Racing
- Intermission – Kids Chicken Catch
- 4:30 - 6 p.m. BBQ Rib Supper at the New Rodeo Hall for $22
- 8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Rodeo Dance at the New Rodeo Hall
Monday
- 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast at Rodeo Grounds
- 10:30 a.m. Parade
- 1 p.m. B.C.R.A. Rodeo & CCA Barrel Racing
- Intermission – Kids Calf Scramble
And there is much more to explore all weekend long. For more information about competitions, activities and ticketing, see the poster below.
Photo: Keremeos Rodeo