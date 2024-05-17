Keremeos Rodeo ready for a good time this weekend

Photo: Second Shot Drill Production Team

The Keremeos Rodeo is gearing up for a good time this May long weekend.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the action in town will be focused on the Keremeos Rodeo Grounds, with plenty of fun spectacles and competitions for the whole family to enjoy.

Highlighted activities include:

Saturday

7:30 - 10:30 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast at Rodeo Grounds

1 p.m. Barrel racing and pole bending

Sunday

7:30 - 10:30 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast at Rodeo Grounds

9:30 a.m. Cowboy Church at Rodeo Grounds

1 p.m. B.C.R.A. Rodeo & CCA Barrel Racing

Intermission – Kids Chicken Catch

4:30 - 6 p.m. BBQ Rib Supper at the New Rodeo Hall for $22

8 p.m. - 1 a.m. Rodeo Dance at the New Rodeo Hall

Monday

7:30 - 10:30 a.m. Cowboy Breakfast at Rodeo Grounds

10:30 a.m. Parade

1 p.m. B.C.R.A. Rodeo & CCA Barrel Racing

Intermission – Kids Calf Scramble

And there is much more to explore all weekend long. For more information about competitions, activities and ticketing, see the poster below.