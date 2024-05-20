Summerland Museum peeks back at Victoria Day celebrations in Summerland 109 years ago

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a look back at Victoria Day celebrations in Summerland 109 years ago ahead of the long weekend.

In 1915, Summerland honoured Victoria Day with sports events held on Crescent Beach.

"The day started with team driving classes and horse races. The photo shows Tommy Young with his immaculate horses and wagon. The team took second place in the Heavy Draft Team class, behind the Experimental Farm team, with the Summerland Lumber Company coming third," the museum said in their post.

There was also two baseball games that took place between the Summerland and Peachland teams, with Peachland winning both.

The museum said Summerland faired better later on in the race events, winning both the Boy Scout Relay and the Men's Relay. The day concluded with other athletic events such as the 200-yard Dash and Broad Jump.

As is the Victoria Day tradition, the museum said the weather refused to 'play ball' in 1915, with a heavy shower soaking participants and spectators in the afternoon.

"The poor weather also meant that the celebrations were without a band to entertain the audience, as the ferry, which was meant to collect the band members from Penticton and bring them to Crescent Beach, was unable to do so due to the heavy rain."

Unfortunately the rain wasn't even the worst incident of the day, as one competitor in the Ladies' Race was thrown from her horse and trampled.

Luckily, the museum said she escaped injury.

May 24, Queen Victoria's birthday, was declared a holiday by the Legislature of the Province of Canada in 1845.

According to the Government of Canada, after the death of Queen Victoria in 1901, an act was passed by the Parliament of Canada establishing a legal holiday on May 24 in each year (or May 25 if May 24 fell on a Sunday) under the name Victoria Day.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.