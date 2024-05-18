District of Summerland hosting build your own air cleaner workshop to help remove contaminants like wildfire smoke

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo

Hoping to help the elderly, expecting or new moms, and parents with young children breathe in fresher air this summer, the District of Summerland is sponsoring a workshop to help build your own air cleaner.

The free workshop is in coordination with the BC Lung Foundation and Simon Fraser University.

Locals are invited to attend on next month at the Arts Centre where they will build a DIY air cleaner to take home, and learn about emergency measures to remove contaminants like wildfire smoke from indoor air.

Registration is required and can be found online here.

The workshop is capped at 25 people, with encouragement for vulnerable populations to attend due to the impacts of smoke to these demographics.

The event takes place on June 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arts Centre at 9525 Wharton Street.