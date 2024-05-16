No planned blasting on Highway 97 near Summerland over May long weekend

Photo: Transportation BC

Planned blasting on Highway 97 north of Summerland, and the associated lengthy closures, will pause in the days ahead to accommodate May long weekend traffic.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said they have no plans to do ongoing remediation work from Friday, May 17 to Tuesday, May 21, at the site of a rockslide between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

"Work will continue during this time, and some delays under 10 minutes may be necessary. These delays will only be during non-peak hours, and the contractor is prepared to open the road immediately if congestion becomes a concern," the ministry said in their update.

Drivers should still be aware that unplanned closures may need to happen intermittently, as conditions can change quickly.

MoTI issued a reminder for travellers to follow all direction from traffic control people and signage, to protect workers and other motorists.

The latest update on the rockslide site progress is that crews have removed roughly 43,000 cubic metres of material of an expected 60,000 needed, and that work will continue throughout the summer, though with lengthy closures becoming less frequent.