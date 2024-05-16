236671
Penticton  

Naramata Bench Wineries Association offering passport to local wine experiences

Passport to local wine deals

The Naramata Bench Wineries Association has launched its 2024 Naramata Bench Passport, designed as a way to guide visitors through the region and offer discounts and exclusive tasting opportunities.

"We're thrilled to offer wine & beverage enthusiasts the opportunity to immerse themselves in the unique terroir and hospitality that define Naramata Bench," said Colin Ross, president of the association, in a press release.

The passports are limited in quantity and boast "up to $1000 worth of complimentary tastings, exclusive promotions, and delightful experiences at participating establishments" in the Naramata Bench area, including wineries, breweries and distilleries.

The cost per passport is $75 each, and all proceeds from sales go to supporting Naramata Bench beverage producers and farmers.

Included in the 2024 passport are:

  • Bench 1775 Winery - Complimentary tasting for two
  • BlackWidow Winery - 10 per cent off tasting room purchase
  • ChainReaction Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport
  • D’AngeloEstate Winery - Complimentary tasting for two
  • Daydreamer Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport
  • DaSilva Vineyards & Winery - Two-for-one tasting
  • DeepRoots Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport
  • Elephant Island Winery - Two-for-one tasting
  • EvolveCellars - Two-for-one tasting
  • FourShadows Winery - 10 per cent off wine purchase
  • Fox & Archer Winery - Two-for-one tasting
  • Hillside Winery - Terroir tasting per passport
  • Howling Bluff Winery - Complimentary tasting for two
  • JoiefarmWinery - Complimentary tasting per passport
  • Kettle Valley Winery - Complimentary four up to four
  • LaughingStock Vineyards - 10 per cent of purchase during visit
  • Little Engine Wines - 30 per cent off charcuterie with tasting purchase
  • Lock & Worth Winery - 10 per cent off wine purchase
  • Moraine Estate Winery - 10 per cent off wine purchase
  • NicholVineyard - 50 per cent off premium tasting
  • Poplar Grove Winery - Two-for-one tasting
  • Ruby Blues Winery - Complimentary sunglasses
  • SerendipityWinery - Complimentary tasting per passport
  • Terravista Vineyards - Two-for-one tasting
  • Three Sisters Winery - Two-for-one tasting
  • Tightrope Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport & discount on three-bottle purchase
  • Upper Bench Winery - Complimentary gift with purchase and discount on twelve-bottle purchase
  • VanWesten Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport
  • Wesbert Winery - 15 per cent off wine purchase
  • AbandonedRail Brewing Co -10 per cent off pack of beer
  • Maple LeafSpirits - Complimentary tasting for two

For more information or to purchase a passport, click here.

235373