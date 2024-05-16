Naramata Bench Wineries Association offering passport to local wine experiences

Photo: Naramata Bench Wineries Association

The Naramata Bench Wineries Association has launched its 2024 Naramata Bench Passport, designed as a way to guide visitors through the region and offer discounts and exclusive tasting opportunities.

"We're thrilled to offer wine & beverage enthusiasts the opportunity to immerse themselves in the unique terroir and hospitality that define Naramata Bench," said Colin Ross, president of the association, in a press release.

The passports are limited in quantity and boast "up to $1000 worth of complimentary tastings, exclusive promotions, and delightful experiences at participating establishments" in the Naramata Bench area, including wineries, breweries and distilleries.

The cost per passport is $75 each, and all proceeds from sales go to supporting Naramata Bench beverage producers and farmers.

Included in the 2024 passport are:

Bench 1775 Winery - Complimentary tasting for two

BlackWidow Winery - 10 per cent off tasting room purchase

ChainReaction Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport

D’AngeloEstate Winery - Complimentary tasting for two

Daydreamer Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport

DaSilva Vineyards & Winery - Two-for-one tasting

DeepRoots Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport

Elephant Island Winery - Two-for-one tasting

EvolveCellars - Two-for-one tasting

FourShadows Winery - 10 per cent off wine purchase

Fox & Archer Winery - Two-for-one tasting

Hillside Winery - Terroir tasting per passport

Howling Bluff Winery - Complimentary tasting for two

JoiefarmWinery - Complimentary tasting per passport

Kettle Valley Winery - Complimentary four up to four

LaughingStock Vineyards - 10 per cent of purchase during visit

Little Engine Wines - 30 per cent off charcuterie with tasting purchase

Lock & Worth Winery - 10 per cent off wine purchase

Moraine Estate Winery - 10 per cent off wine purchase

NicholVineyard - 50 per cent off premium tasting

Poplar Grove Winery - Two-for-one tasting

Ruby Blues Winery - Complimentary sunglasses

SerendipityWinery - Complimentary tasting per passport

Terravista Vineyards - Two-for-one tasting

Three Sisters Winery - Two-for-one tasting

Tightrope Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport & discount on three-bottle purchase

Upper Bench Winery - Complimentary gift with purchase and discount on twelve-bottle purchase

VanWesten Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport

Wesbert Winery - 15 per cent off wine purchase

AbandonedRail Brewing Co -10 per cent off pack of beer

Maple LeafSpirits - Complimentary tasting for two

For more information or to purchase a passport, click here.