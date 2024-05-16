Naramata Bench Wineries Association offering passport to local wine experiences

The Naramata Bench Wineries Association has launched its 2024 Naramata Bench Passport, designed as a way to guide visitors through the region and offer discounts and exclusive tasting opportunities.
"We're thrilled to offer wine & beverage enthusiasts the opportunity to immerse themselves in the unique terroir and hospitality that define Naramata Bench," said Colin Ross, president of the association, in a press release.
The passports are limited in quantity and boast "up to $1000 worth of complimentary tastings, exclusive promotions, and delightful experiences at participating establishments" in the Naramata Bench area, including wineries, breweries and distilleries.
The cost per passport is $75 each, and all proceeds from sales go to supporting Naramata Bench beverage producers and farmers.
Included in the 2024 passport are:
- Bench 1775 Winery - Complimentary tasting for two
- BlackWidow Winery - 10 per cent off tasting room purchase
- ChainReaction Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport
- D’AngeloEstate Winery - Complimentary tasting for two
- Daydreamer Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport
- DaSilva Vineyards & Winery - Two-for-one tasting
- DeepRoots Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport
- Elephant Island Winery - Two-for-one tasting
- EvolveCellars - Two-for-one tasting
- FourShadows Winery - 10 per cent off wine purchase
- Fox & Archer Winery - Two-for-one tasting
- Hillside Winery - Terroir tasting per passport
- Howling Bluff Winery - Complimentary tasting for two
- JoiefarmWinery - Complimentary tasting per passport
- Kettle Valley Winery - Complimentary four up to four
- LaughingStock Vineyards - 10 per cent of purchase during visit
- Little Engine Wines - 30 per cent off charcuterie with tasting purchase
- Lock & Worth Winery - 10 per cent off wine purchase
- Moraine Estate Winery - 10 per cent off wine purchase
- NicholVineyard - 50 per cent off premium tasting
- Poplar Grove Winery - Two-for-one tasting
- Ruby Blues Winery - Complimentary sunglasses
- SerendipityWinery - Complimentary tasting per passport
- Terravista Vineyards - Two-for-one tasting
- Three Sisters Winery - Two-for-one tasting
- Tightrope Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport & discount on three-bottle purchase
- Upper Bench Winery - Complimentary gift with purchase and discount on twelve-bottle purchase
- VanWesten Winery - Complimentary tasting per passport
- Wesbert Winery - 15 per cent off wine purchase
- AbandonedRail Brewing Co -10 per cent off pack of beer
- Maple LeafSpirits - Complimentary tasting for two
For more information or to purchase a passport, click here.