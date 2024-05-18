Still time to buy a duck in the annual Penticton Opperation Duck Drop for charity

Photo: Operation Duck Drop

The second annual Operation Duck Drop is less than a week away, so there is still some time to get involved in the fun.

On May 25, the Duck Drop team will gather at the Penticton Channel to launch 5,000 rubber ducks with unique numbers that participants have previously purchased to see which one crosses the finish line first.

The winner will receive $10,000, with $5,000 for second place, $2,500 for third place, and even a prize of $1,000 for the last place.

Proceeds from the race will go to Penticton's Dragonfly Pond Family Society, and new this year is a partnership with the BC Professional Firefighters Burn Fund.

Buy a duck online here, while supplies last, then join the fun at the channel on May 25 at 12 p.m.

Following the race, the team will host an on-site BBQ with activities and award cash prizes across multiple categories, and will ensure all ducks are captured and taken out of the waterway so as not to pollute.

There is also a silent auction, with prizes ranging from luxurious vacation packages to local business swag packs to unique Okanagan experiences and much more. Bidding is now live online here, with plenty up for grabs.