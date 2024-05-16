S.S. Sicamous paddlewheeler turning 110 with birthday celebration this weekend in Penticton

Photo: S.S. Sicamous Marine Heritage Society

Help say happy birthday to one of Penticton's historical icons this weekend — the S.S. Sicamous.

On Sunday, May 19, join the S.S. Sicamous Marine Heritage Society will be hosting a free family regatta to celebrate the famed paddlewheeler turning 110 years old.

The celebration runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with plenty of different park games, live music and much more for people of all ages to enjoy.

Then, on Monday, May 20, the public are invited back for the unveiling of the S.S. Sicamous commemorative collectors cover, featuring a birthday stamp and signed by artist Randy Manuel.

Local musician Jack Godwin will be on hand for musical storytelling, and the limited-edition stamp covers will be available for sale.

Plus, there will be information on both days about how to join the S.S. Sicamous Society with perks including year-round museum entry, discounts on events and gift shop items, and more.