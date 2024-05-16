Penticton's 100 Men Who Care excited to network, welcome members new and old at upcoming meeting

Photo: 100 Men Who Care Members of 100 Men Who Care at a previous meeting in Penticton.

Make friends and make a difference at the quarterly 100 Men Who Care event upcoming next week in Penticton.

From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, May 21, at The Nest Restaurant, join the group of local entrepreneurs, businessmen, leaders, thinkers and more who all share a common passion for giving back to local charitable causes.



The Nest co-owner Johnny Aantjes and his staff are excited to host, and promise good eats, creative drinks and plenty of opportunity to network and get to know new friends.

The 100 Men group focuses on a different charitable theme every quarter of the year. Members contribute $100 donations per meeting that are then pooled, and at each meeting, the men in attendance hear from local charities and vote on how to allocate the funds.

This week's theme is animal welfare. Animal Lifeline Emergency Rescue Team, Critteraid Animal Sanctuary and the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society will be joining, and presenting on their work.

Plus, the mingling portion of the meetup has been extended.

"We've heard from some of our members that it's tough to get to know one another when we're only together for an hour. So, we've decided to extend our meeting time and include a little friendly competition to get the connections flowing," reads a press release from 100 Men.

Anyone curious about becoming a member of the group can attend for free to try it out!

For more information on 100 Men Who Care and to RSVP, click here.