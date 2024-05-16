Justice says more evidence needed before sentencing in Penticton fentanyl-dealing case

Photo: Contributed

A South Okanagan man facing potential jail time for a fentanyl bust will have to appear in court a few more times, as the lawyers involved argue over their conflicting interpretations of the crime.

Derek T. Johnson, born in 1985, appeared before Justice Steven Wilson in BC Supreme Court Thursday as a follow-up to what was supposed to be his sentencing for theft and drug charges last week. Johnson had previously pleaded guilty.

Court heard then that in September 2021, Johnson was caught by RCMP driving around Penticton in a stolen, spray-painted truck with hundreds of dollars in cash and multiple individual-sized bags of fentanyl, in some cases mixed with benzodiazepenes.

The evidence, all tallied, according to the Crown, pointed police to believe Johnson was preparing and cutting the fentanyl himself for distribution and was a low to middle-level drug dealer, an opinion his defence lawyer later questioned.

Proceedings came to a halt at that time when Justice Wilson asked for clarity regarding admitted facts — did Johnson have a plan with intent to distribute to make money, or was he, as the defence claimed, just in possession of drugs possibly cut and parcelled by someone else who he claimed in a pre-sentence report to have stolen from, and was just taking advantage of to support his own addiction?

"If the facts are too far apart then we may need to figure them out," Justice Wilson said last week.

On Thursday, lawyers on both sides and Johnson appeared once again before Justice Wilson, who announced he had decided more evidence was required.

"If Mr. Johnson wishes to have sentence passed on the basis that he was an opportunistic thief, contrary to the inferences that the court might otherwise draw from the admitted facts, evidence will be required to establish those circumstances," Wilson said.

The next step is an evidentiary hearing, which will be set at a later date.