Summerland's Garnet Valley Ranch Winery opening wine tasting tours with a twist

Casey Richardson

A year after its first vintage was released, Garnet Valley Ranch Winery is preparing to open a new tasting room and wine touring experiences to the public.

Nestled just north of Downtown Summerland in the rolling hills of the valley, the 300-acre property owned by Okanagan Crush Pad has several vineyard blocks surrounded by native habitat, acres of vegetables, lavender fields and a bee farm.

“We call it spectacular and wild,” said Craig Pingle, General Manager of Okanagan CrashPad.

“You get all the wilderness and the wildlife coming to visit, you have all the flora and fauna visiting us. We love the fact that hardly anybody knows about us. We're off the beaten trail. And people can come here and feel like they're really getting away from the hustle and bustle of city life.”

Through sustainable farming practices and organic certification, the property has a dedication to leaving the natural environment around the wine production.

The small tasting room is meant for individual groups one at a time by reservation. This limits daily visitor numbers in order to preserve the impact on the ranch.

“This year, we're really focusing on the guest experience. We're building a covered patio that's almost ready for guests to be able to sit in the open air and relax and enjoy a glass of wine with the breathtaking views of the valley here and then overlooking Thomas's Local Motive Farm,” Pingle said.

Guests can also choose a guided tour around the property followed by a tasting, a picnic and hike or bike experience, or a horseback riding adventure followed by a portfolio tasting.

“It feels like a really nice exclusive experience where you get to learn about the property. It [has an] incredible history, even includes the Cariboo gold rush and the end of the fur trading days. It's been a hay field and a sheep farm, and now it's a vineyard.”

The high-elevation site also acts as a natural bowl, which makes for really hot dry days in the summer for ripening the grapes and then cool nights across the vineyard.

“I think out of this site, you're going to see a lot of beautiful sparkling wines, rich pinot noirs and bright chardonnays that really represent and have a beautiful expression for the sense of place,” Pingle said.

As with many other vineyards in the valley, the winery is keeping a close eye on the effects of the January cold snap.

“The challenges we face this year we hope are going to just be a one year of setback and not a long term challenge.”

Otherwise, the winery is fully stocked from previous years' harvest to serve this season.

The property will open for the first time to the public on Friday.

“We'll take you for a golf cart ride through the vineyard. You can see all the wildlife including all the different birds,” Pingle added.

Garnet Valley Ranch Winery will be open from May 17 to Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, Wednesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to book well in advance for experiences and tastings, which can be found online, here.