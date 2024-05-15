Penticton overdose prevention site operator closing down mobile service due to costly repairs

Photo: P+OPS

Penticton is losing its mobile overdose prevention site service, due to costly repairs.

Penticton and Area Overdose Prevention Society (P+OPS), which works as a mobile overdose prevention site and hands out survival equipment, water, and coffee, while also connecting people to resources, announced that their bus shut down on Monday.

The organization first hit the road as Penticton's first mobile safe injection site in 2021.

The organization shared in a social media post that they not be operational for the foreseeable future, noting that the bus is in need of some large repairs that are currently out of their financial reach.

"This is extremely upsetting in the wake of the change in legislation," their post said, referencing the provincial government walking back a main portion of B.C.'s drug decriminalization program, less than halfway through the three-year pilot project.

"Our bus was a safe space where people could use substances safely, out of the public eye and free from criminalization. Our organization will spend the next few days strategizing our next steps to support our community."

In the meantime, P+OPS staff will continue to be out doing outreach in the absence of the bus.

"However this does not meet the need our community has for a public use OPS," they added. "Please remember to never use alone, practice harm reduction strategies and carry naloxone."

"We want to thank the community for their continued support in these challenging times and we hope to be able to share our next steps soon."

P+OPS has continued to be a pillar in the Penticton community fighting for changes to better address the public health emergency due to the overdose crisis and toxic supply, pushing for resources with recovery centre beds, detox stations and shelter resource improvements.

When reached by phone, P+OPS co-founder Desiree Surowski declined to comment further.