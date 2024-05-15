Princeton resident captures video of mama bear and two cubs in playtime-mode

Casey Richardson

A Princeton household got a whole family of surprise visitors on Mother's Day, as a mama bear and her two cubs came wandering through to the back lawn.

Faye Davidson captured the bear family on video, as they spent an hour in her backyard. Davidson shared that the mom appeared to be a cinnamon bear with beautiful markings on her front shoulders.

The cubs wrestled, chased each other and climbed trees, while mom watched on, sniffing through the grass.

Davidson said her family feels very fortunate to be able to live in a place with such amazing wildlife.

According to WildSafeBC, black bears are most active from April to November, but in milder climates, or where they are continuously finding food, they may not go into hibernation.

Here are some tips from WildSafeBC aimed at limiting human-wildlife conflict:

Do not store garbage or other organic waste outdoors. If you have curbside collection, only put the containers out on the morning of collection day – never the night before. Make sure recyclables have been cleaned.

Protect fruit trees with electric fencing or pick fruit early and do not let windfall accumulate. Ensure your compost is well-managed and refer to Growing in Wildlife Country

Avoid feeding birds when bears are most active (April to November) and ensure bird feeders are always inaccessible to non-target species such as bears, deer, squirrels and raccoons. Do not let seed accumulate that may attract rats and other rodents.

Feed pets indoors and keep pets inside at night.

Keep your barbecue clean by burning off uncooked food and emptying the grease container.

All bears that are aggressive in nature, or are sighted in urban areas, should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service (1-877-952-7277).