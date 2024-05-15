Penticton Vees make epic comeback to snatch win in final 30 seconds

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography The face of a game winning goal!

An epic comeback capped off the BCHL Interior Conference Finals Thursday night, seeing the Penticton Vees come from behind to snatch the win out from under the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the final minutes.

With less than five minutes to go in the third quarter, despite the Vees having outshot the Silverbacks all game, the boys in blue found themselves suddenly down 3-2 ,after the Silverbacks had previously scored twice in 69 seconds.

The clock ticked down, then with just 27 seconds to go, the Vees scored not once, but twice, to tie the game and take the win.

Rookie defenceman Nolan Stevenson was the hero that put those two goals in the net, his first two of the entire playoffs.

"It’s pretty special. It’s something you think about when you’re younger. Tonight, I didn’t really think it was going to be me,” said Stevenson.

“This shows how resilient we are. We have done this throughout the season, the playoffs, coming back late in games.”

The Vees are now heading to the Fred Page Cup finals against the Surrey Eagles, looking to capture their third straight championship. The puck drops for Game One on Friday, May 17 in Surrey.

Contributed FloHockey