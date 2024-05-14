Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive hosting wine & dine weekend event with unique pairings

Photo: Bottleneck Drive| Stephanie Seaton Dim sum at Lunessence Winery

A number of Summerland wineries will be hosting a wine and dine weekend event next month.

From poutine & bubbles, a dim sum dining experience, or an Argentinian BBQ dinner – a few Bottleneck Drive locations will be offering unique experiences and collaborations with one another.

Taking place concurrently, the dinner events will be on June 21 & 22.

"The beauty of Bottleneck Drive, with its sweeping vineyards, lush orchards, and charming community awaits," Bottleneck Drive said in their press release.

These events include:

A Taste of Argentina BBQ Dinner at Haywire Winery Featuring an authentic Argentinian BBQ, known as Asado, visitors will enjoy a crafted cocktail from neighbouring Alchemist Distillery, followed by a BBQ dinner of signature chimichurri sauce, fresh salads, and expertly grilled meats, which will be paired with a selection of Haywire wines. Tickets are $75 per person (+ GST and fees) for the Friday and Saturday night.

Dim Summerland Wine Dinner at Lunessence Winery The rich flavours of dim sum will be paired with Lunessence Winery's wines and crisp Nomad Cider from their friends across town. Guests will try a selection of steamed dumplings, available in meat, seafood, or vegetarian options. Tickets are $35 per person (+ GST and fees) for the Friday and Saturday night.

Lightning Rock BBQ Dinner at Lightning Rock Winery Working with the Summerland Smoke Shack, Lightning Rock will be serving up a plated BBQ Dinner with a choice of brisket or a veggie option, each accompanied by coleslaw, potato salad, maple smoked beans, and a dinner roll. The meal concludes with a seasonal dessert and wine. Ticker are $40 per person (+ GST and fees) for the Saturday night.

Summergate's Frizzante and Fries at SummerGate Winery Get ready for bubbles and poutine on the patio. Summergate will be offering Frizzante or another wine selection alongside authentic poutine made from fresh-cut Kennebec potatoes, squeaky cheese, and special gravy. Additional menu items are available for an extra charge. Tickets are $20 per person (+ GST and fees) for the Friday and Saturday night.

Solstice-ish Surf & Turf at Summerland Heritage Cider Summerland Heritage Cider will be joined by Dominion Cider and Pamplemousse Jus Natural Winery for an evening of music, wine, cider and food. Serving BBQ salmon and steak prepared by Chef Andy for a family-style orchard dining experience. Tickets are $75 per person (+ GST and fees), include the steak and salmon dinner and two servings of wine/cider per person for the Saturday night. Partial dinner proceeds will be donated to SOWINS.



For more information and to find tickets to the events, head to the Bottleneck Drive website here.