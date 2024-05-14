Blippi coming to Penticton's South Okanagan Events Centre

Photo: Contributed

Children's entertainment sensation Blippi: Join the Band Tour is coming to Penticton.

Blippi will be joined onstage by Meekah, plus live music. They will explore what makes music, including sounds, rhythms and instruments, as well as fan-favourite Blippi hits.

"Following the success of previous tours, Blippi: Join the Band Tour will bring families to their feet across the country to dance and sing along to their favourite Blippi hits as well as some brand new songs.” Susan Vargo, Head of Global Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment, in a press release issued Tuesday.

“Parents and kids alike will share in making music the Blippi way, with curiosity and silliness center stage!"

Blippi will hit the stage at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Nov. 9. Tickets range from $27 to $97. Pre-sales begin Wednesday, May 15, and general ticketing is available this Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.